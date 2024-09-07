Elizabeth B. Chandler Sells 4,685 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Report on ROL

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.