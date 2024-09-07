Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

