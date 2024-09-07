Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ET
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.