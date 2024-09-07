Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Cut by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 555,445 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

