Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entegris were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Entegris by 161.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Entegris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.