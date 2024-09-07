Eukles Asset Management Buys 202 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.