Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

