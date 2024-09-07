Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

