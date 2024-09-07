Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,161 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

