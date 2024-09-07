Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of ALB stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $189.19.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
