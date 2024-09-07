Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 8,859 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31,639.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

HII opened at $269.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.