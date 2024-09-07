Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

