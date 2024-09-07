Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $566.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

