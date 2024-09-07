Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

View Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.