Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.93.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.