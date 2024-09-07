Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

