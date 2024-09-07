Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NSC opened at $250.08 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

