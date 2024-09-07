Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.