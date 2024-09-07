Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

