Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $234,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.84.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.