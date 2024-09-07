Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 550.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

