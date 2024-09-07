Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 3,875 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

