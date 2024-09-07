Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

