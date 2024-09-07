Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CARR opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

