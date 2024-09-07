Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 209.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

