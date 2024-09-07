Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 115 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $236.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.32. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

