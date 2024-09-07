Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc raised its position in Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

