Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 272 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $127.56 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.