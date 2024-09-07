Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 303 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.