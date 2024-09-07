Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,392 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 284,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

