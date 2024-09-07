Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 91 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,090.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,058.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,996.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

