Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Black Hills by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Black Hills by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.