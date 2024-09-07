Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,176 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

