FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.87.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

