Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

