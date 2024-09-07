Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 197,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,135,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $20,135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,977 shares of company stock valued at $202,384,548 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $544.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

