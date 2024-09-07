FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 4,000 Shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cibus were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cibus during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cibus from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cibus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cibus, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

