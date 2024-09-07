FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

