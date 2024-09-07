FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 80,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $101.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

