FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

