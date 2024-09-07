FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,040 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

