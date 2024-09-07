FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 380 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.38 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

