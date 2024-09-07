FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CSL opened at $402.16 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

