First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.83. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $395.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

