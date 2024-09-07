Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $1,873,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.