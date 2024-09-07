Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

