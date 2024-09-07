Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

