Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $133.96 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.10.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

