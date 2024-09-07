Foster & Motley Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $74.34 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.