Foster & Motley Inc. Has $245,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,691 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,197,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 747,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $7,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,563. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.