Foster & Motley Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

